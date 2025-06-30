Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FSMD opened at $41.38 on Monday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

