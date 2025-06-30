Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $215.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

