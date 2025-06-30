CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,783,000 after purchasing an additional 418,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 379,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,134,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

