Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $263.85 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.48 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

