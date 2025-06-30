Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 560.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 1,733,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,302,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 153.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5%

CAG stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

