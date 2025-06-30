Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,356,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,054,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after purchasing an additional 540,533 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,103,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3%

WMB stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

