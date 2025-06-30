Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 252,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

