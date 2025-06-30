Innovative Wealth Building LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.90.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

