Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the period. United Bankshares comprises approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,678,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,712,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

