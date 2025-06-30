Innovative Wealth Building LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Innovative Wealth Building LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

