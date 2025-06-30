Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $18,427,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $175.48 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.79 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

