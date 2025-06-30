Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

