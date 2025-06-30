iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wise Wealth Partners

Wise Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.7% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.