Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

