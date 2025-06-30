Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PSO opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Pearson, PLC has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

