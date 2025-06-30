Financial Consulate Inc. Has $36.90 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,364 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 329,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

