T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

