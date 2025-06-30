Wise Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Wise Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

