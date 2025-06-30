Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FLQM stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

