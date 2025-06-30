Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4%

HII stock opened at $238.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

