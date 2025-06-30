Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,412,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN stock opened at $295.67 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

