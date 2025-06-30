Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO opened at $69.84 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.