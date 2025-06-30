Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

