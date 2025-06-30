Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.