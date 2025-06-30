Reviewing Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auna and Ryman Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion 0.40 $29.39 million $0.58 10.93 Ryman Healthcare $451.64 million 2.04 -$259.39 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare.

This table compares Auna and Ryman Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Auna has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Healthcare has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auna and Ryman Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Auna presently has a consensus target price of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 68.77%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Summary

Auna beats Ryman Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

