Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

MMC stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

