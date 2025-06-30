Head-To-Head Review: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.81% 13.78% 7.76% Holley -4.05% 6.18% 2.34%

Volatility and Risk

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Holley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Miller Industries and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 1 4 0 2.80

Miller Industries presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Holley has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 85.54%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Holley”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.41 $63.49 million $4.71 9.44 Holley $602.22 million 0.41 -$23.24 million ($0.21) -9.88

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Holley on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

