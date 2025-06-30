Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LOW opened at $223.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $311.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

