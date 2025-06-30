Contrasting Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) & Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Risk and Volatility

Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Phoenix New Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $240.29 million 0.03 -$5.89 million ($5.20) -0.79 Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.27 -$7.45 million ($0.66) -3.33

Profitability

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beasley Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -3.66% -2.63% -0.69% Phoenix New Media -8.23% -5.21% -3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Phoenix New Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.