PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $104.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.59.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

