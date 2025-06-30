Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

