KBC Group NV Has $39.47 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $236.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

