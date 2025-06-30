KBC Group NV Has $65.41 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $65,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after buying an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.07 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.