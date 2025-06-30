Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 12,476 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

