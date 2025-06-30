Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Crown Castle worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

