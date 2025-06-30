Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $126,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

