Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.