Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.