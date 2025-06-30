Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $52,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

