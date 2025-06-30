KBC Group NV Decreases Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,553,000 after buying an additional 280,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.