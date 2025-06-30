Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 1,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

