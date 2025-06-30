KBC Group NV Has $32.56 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $531.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $535.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

