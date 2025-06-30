KBC Group NV Buys 19,365 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $48,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,080,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,301,000 after buying an additional 2,371,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,030,000 after buying an additional 968,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 794,473 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

