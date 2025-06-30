Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $161.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.35, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

