Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $313,000 Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE:GE opened at $254.50 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $266.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
