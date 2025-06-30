Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $105,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $520.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.07. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $532.59.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

