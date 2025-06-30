Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $119.64 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Copart worth $119,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $253,686,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 1,785,741 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,551,000 after buying an additional 1,590,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Price Performance
CPRT stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.