Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $119.64 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Copart worth $119,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $253,686,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 1,785,741 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,551,000 after buying an additional 1,590,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

