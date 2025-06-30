Best Technology Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture or distribute technology-related products and services, including software, hardware, semiconductors and internet platforms. Known for their innovation-driven business models, they often offer high growth potential but can also exhibit greater volatility compared with more mature sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 130,697,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,812,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.68.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.38. 79,768,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,578,610. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $22.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,276,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,246. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $32.74 on Friday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,173,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,670,438. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14,295.08. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.50. 40,970,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,129,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

