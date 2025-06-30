Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

