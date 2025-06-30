Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $257.32 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

