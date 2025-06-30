Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – June 27th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, SK Telecom, NIP Group, and Super League Enterprise are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, power or monetize immersive digital worlds—often called the metaverse—where users interact, work and play in virtual or augmented realities. These firms span hardware makers (VR/AR headsets), software and platform developers (3D engines, virtual-world hosting) and blockchain-based marketplaces for digital goods and real estate. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the projected growth of interconnected online ecosystems and digital economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 111,531,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,732,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.68.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $295.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 389,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,453. Globant has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of NASDAQ EDHL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 2,882,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. Everbright Digital has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 222,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIP Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 952,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,679. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

SLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

